Ryan Carty, a member of Delaware's 2003 National Championship team, and a backup during Joe Flacco's first season in Newark, will take center stage in Newark as Delaware's new head football coach.
Carty never started a game at quarterback for the Blue Hens in his career, but was named a captain on the 2006 team, which saw the addition of Flacco, who went on to lead the Blue Hens to the 2007 title game.
The New Jersey native took a job at UD's conference rival New Hampshire after graduating, where he spent 11 seasons, including the last six as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
His former UD head coach KC Keeler lured him to Sam Houston State, where Carty took a similar position, and helped guide the Bearkats to the 2021 Spring FCS Championship.
Sam Houston State is currently ranked first in FCS in total offense and his current quarterback Eric Schmid is a Southland Conference Player of the Year and Walter Payton Award finalist.
In a statement, Carty said he wants to bring Delaware football back to the championship level he experienced with the Blue Hens.
"I'm so humbled and excited to be involved in ushering in a new phase of one of the elite traditions in all of college football. I can't wait to begin our quest towards greatness. My vision for this program is one that will make Newark and the state of Delaware proud of our success in the classroom, our passion in the community, and our relentless pursuit of championships on the football field. My own student-athlete experience at the University of Delaware prepared me for this moment."
Carty completed just 13 passes with one touchdown in his time with the Blue Hens, but his role will be much bigger in his second act in Newark.
He replaces Danny Rocco, who was fired two weeks ago after he followed up a spring trip to the FCS National Semifinals with a 5-6 season.