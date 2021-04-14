A former Christina School District administrator has been selected as the new Superintendent for the Capital School District.
Dr. Vilicia Cade, who has served the past three years as Chief Academic Officer of the Sandusky City Schools in Ohio, was voted unanimously by the Capital School Board to take over the leadership position vacated when Dr. Dan Shelton was hired to a similar position in Christina.
Before heading to the Midwest, Cade spent nine years as a Christina administrator, including serving as Senior Director of Teaching and Learning and Director of Secondary Curriculum and Professional Development.
Cade started her career in 1989 in the New York City Schools as a teacher, curriculum writer, and administrator at a Vo-Tech School. She has also held jobs in Brooklyn and Chicago.
Dr. Sylvia Henderson had been serving as Capital's Interim Superintendent since Shelton left for New Castle County.