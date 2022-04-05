The man credited with bringing Dole's bananas to the Port of Wilmington was honored with the Delaware Chamber of Commerce's Josiah Marvel Cup Monday evening.
Fred Sears served as finance director and economic development director for the City of Wilmington, and was also the director of the Port of Wilmington when he signed a deal with Dole Fresh Fruit, which remains one of the port's largest customers.
Sears spent nearly four decades in banking, including a stint as President of Commerce Bank Delaware.
He also was elected to Wilmington City Council from 1976-1984, and was also involved on several transition teams, including Major James Sills, Governor Ruth Ann Minner, and then-New Castle County Executive Chris Coons.
The Josiah Marvel Cup is presented to a Delawarean "who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community, or society."
During the ceremony, Sears received a video tribute from his high school classmate -- President Joe Biden.
“Fred, you’ve stood by me in some of the most important moments in my life—the good and the bad moments. I’m honored to call you a friend and I’m grateful for all you’ve done for the state of Delaware as well,” said President Biden in the video. “And I can’t thank you enough for your role in helping make the Beau Biden Foundation a reality and all you’ve done to help carry Beau’s legacy forward.”