The first Delaware statewide elected official to face trial for corruption has filed a federal complaint against members of the prosecution team.
Former Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness alleges in the complaint that two constitutional amendments were violated (the 4th and the 14th). She also says she was defamed when charges were first announced by Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Deputy Attorney General Mark Denney nearly two years ago.
McGuiness in the complaint seeks a monetary judgement against Frank Robinson, Chief Special Investigator for the Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust, an office directed by Denney. The complaint alleges that Robinson drafted an affidavit of probable cause that "he knew or had reason to know was riddled with half-truths and false statements."
McGuiness was running for reelection during her trial last year, which resulted in three misdemeanor convictions. One conviction, for structuring, was later thrown out. McGuiness was found innocent of two felony charges. She was sentenced to probation and fined last October. The state sought a 30-day prison term.
McGuiness is still appealing her conviction. The Delaware Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in September.