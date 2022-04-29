A former president of the Delaware State AFL-CIO is one of five people selected by President Biden to join the AMTRAK Board of Directors.
Sam Lathem guided the Delaware State AFL-CIO after working for nearly four decades at the Chrysler Newark Assembly Plant.
He has served as a Delaware River and Bay Authority Commissioner since 2001, and also is an Associate Minister at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church in Wilmington.
Lathem joins David Capozzi, Anthony Coscia, Christopher Koos, and Robin Weissmann in receiving nominations from President Biden on Friday.