A former Delaware death row inmate was found guilty of robbery in Hawaii.
A jury convicted 31-year-old Isaiah McCoy of second-degree robbery stemming from a 2019 incident in Waikiki on Monday, according to media sources.
Honolulu prosecutors said McCoy and another man beat a victim outside a bar, then stole his watch.
McCoy had been free since 2018, when U.S. prosecutors dropped a 10-count sex trafficking indictment against him, for which he'd been sentenced to death in 2012 after a federal agent admitted to lying and withholding evidence in the case. A judge found him not guilty in a retrial of the case.
He was again arrested and charged with sex trafficking and, while awaiting trial, moved to Hawaii. A federal judge dismissed many of the charges in that case.
McCoy faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when sentenced in July.