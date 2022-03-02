A former Delaware doctor is heading to federal prison for 20 years for unlawfully distributing opioids from his practice, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Officials said 58-year-old Patrick Titus, of Milford, distributed fentanyl, morphine, methadone, Oxycontin, and oxycodone "outside the usual scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes." He frequently prescribed the drugs in high dosages, sometimes in combination with each other.
Evidence presented during Titus' trial showed he distributed over one million pills, usually in exchange for cash. Titus did not prescribe the Schedule II drugs for legitimate pain management, but to individuals he knew were suffering from substance use disorder or showed clear signs the drugs were being abused, prosecutors argued.
He was convicted in July 2021 of 13 counts of unlawfully distributing an dispensing controlled substances and one count maintaining a drug-involved premises.