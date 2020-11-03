Former Delaware elections commissioner Elaine Manlove, 72, and her 75-year-old husband Wayne Manlove were killed in a crash along Route 13 in the Red Lion area on Monday, November 2, 2020.
The two from Ocean View were driving in a Chevy Equinox on Route 13 northbound just north of the Route 1/13 split at Tybouts Corner at around 1:53 p.m.
They were stopped at a red light when a tractor trailer slammed into the back of their vehicle. The Manloves were treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to Christiana Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The force of the impact crumpled the back of the four-door SUV almost all the way to the front door post and sent the car off the road and into the bushes.
The operator of the tractor trailer, a 41-year-old male from Ephrata, Pennsylvania, was not injured as a result of the crash.
Elaine Manlove spent 12 years as Delaware's elections commissioner before retiring on June 30, 2019. Before that, she served as the New Castle County Director of Elections for eight years.
Manlove's death comes less than 24 hours before Delaware's first General Election since she retired.
In her last interview with WDEL as elections commissioner, Manlove was excited to show off new voting machines. Carper touted that as one of her greatest achievements, calling Manlove the "consummate public servant" who was a "visionary, committed to honest and secure elections."
"One of her greatest professional achievements over her 12 years as Elections Commissioner was modernizing Delaware’s voting machines, as well as working with the education community to bring elections and civics lessons into Delaware’s classrooms. It’s a cruel irony that her passing occurred on the eve of Election Day after she dedicated her life to protecting the integrity of the elections we hold so dear," said Senator Carper.
Governor John Carney called Elaine one of the "most positive" people he's ever known. He said learning of her death leaves him with a heavy heart on Election Day.
"[She] could light up any room," he said. "She delayed her retirement to help prepare for the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 election. Elaine and Election Day have been one and the same for years. She was a public servant and a good friend," he said. "She was just simply a special human being... always had that Irish twinkle in her eyes...I know this election meant so much to her because of the new machines that she had been part of acquiring...I'm sure that Elaine would have loved to have seen this day happen--all the work that she put into it."
Attorney General Kathy Jennings also reflected on Manlove's sudden death and her service.
"It's a tragedy for everyone in Delaware. Elaine served all of the people in Delaware equally and my memories of her is that no matter when you called her and asked her a question or needed something--she was there for you, always kind, always helpful to others, always put you first," he said. "She had recently retired, and you never know what tomorrow brings, but she will be missed."
Delaware Democratic Party Chairman Erik Raser-Schramm said Manlove was dedicated to preserving the sanctity of the vote in Delaware.
"Former Delaware Democratic Party Chairman John Daniello recommended her for that post because he knew her forward-thinking commitment for free and fair elections would serve Delawareans well. Because of her hard work, Delaware continues to be a model for the nation on how to run elections," said Raser-Schramm.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating the crash.