President Joe Biden has nominated former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Markell, a Democrat, who served as governor in Delaware from 2009 to 2017, and previously served as state treasurer, now leads his own consulting firm.
Markell's nomination requires U.S. Senate confirmation.
"I'm very appreciative to President Biden for having the confidence to nominate me, and I'm very hopeful to be confirmed by the Senate, and I'm really excited about the organization for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development," Markell told WDEL.
If confirmed, the ambassadorship would send Markell, 60, and his wife Carla to Paris though the couple would maintain their home in Delaware, with Markell calling the First State "home."
He told WDEL the OECD is an organization he's been familiar with since college.
"A lot of the papers that I wrote I cited data that was produced by the OECD, and I think there's a great opportunity for us to learn from best practices in other countries and for other countries to learn best practices from us," he said. "Right now the OECD is in the middle of a lot of conversations and negotiations about international tax policy. They produce a lot of data on everything from education to economic development to health care...I look forward to helping U.S. policymakers learn."
He called the work focused on many of the major issues he was interested in as governor.
"Even when I was governor, the OECD does a lot of really interesting work on education policy, and I studied that. I used some of that when I wet around the state talking to people about the need for us to continue to improve our educational system," he said. "Their focus on economic development, on health care, on energy, all very much at the core of what I was especially interested in as governor, so I'm hoping, again, if I'm confirmed by the Senate, I think it will be a good fit."
A confirmation hearing date has not yet been set. Ambassadorships serve as the pleasure of the president with no firm end date.