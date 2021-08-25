A 63-year-old former Delaware man and previously a political candidate pled guilty Wednesday to mailing explicit death threats to a Delaware lawyer in early 2021, which included attaching a graphic image of a dead body with one of the threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
According to officials, Michael Protack--who previously ran for governor and the U.S. Senate--attempted to anonymously send the communications in January and February to a lawyer representing Protack's wife in a divorce case.
The case involved investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, Delaware State Police, and New Castle County Police. Protack ultimately pled guilty to two counts mailing threatening communications in Delaware and faces a maximum of five years in federal prison on each count.
Protack sought the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2004 and 2008 and narrowly lost a 2006 U.S. Senate primary.