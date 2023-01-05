Delaware State Police had one of their own former troopers sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations.
According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while he was on duty from TotalTransLogistics in New Castle, then proceeded to sell the stolen items while he was in uniform and in his patrol vehicle.
Merrell stole the items under the ruse that he was conducting an active fraud investigation.
As it turned out, the investigation itself was entirely fraud.
U.S. Attorney Weiss says that Merrell's crimes were quote 'unacceptable' and that he routinely disregarded his duties as an officer.
Weiss proceeded to say that Merrell's sentence a warning to other officers who choose to abuse their power.
Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI's Baltimore field office called Merrell's actions an egregious violation of public trust.
The FBI and the Delaware State Police Internal Investigations Unit investigated the case.
