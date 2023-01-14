A former deputy fire chief is facing rape charges.
Delaware State Police said Friday 39-year-old Dwayne Pearson, former Deputy Fire Chief for the Belvedere Fire Company, is accused of having an apparent sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl last summer. He turned himself in State Police Thursday.
Person is charged with rape and related crimes. He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $92,000 cash bond.
Pearson is no longer a member of the Belvedere Fire Company.
State Police said the Criminal Investigations Unit of Troop 2 was advised in September 2022 that a Belvedere firefighter was having sex with a minor. The investigation, according to State Police, determined that the minor and Pearson had engaged in an apparent sexual relationship from July 2022 until August 2022.
State Police listed these charges:
Rape 2nd Degree (Felony)
Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust 1st Degree (Felony)
Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree Have Contact with a Person under 18 years of Age (Felony)
State Police also said the investigation was continuing. "Troopers are asking anyone who believes they have information regarding the additional criminal activity of Pearson to please contact Detective M. Conway by calling 302-365-8446. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333," State Police said in a statement.