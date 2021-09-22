A former Dewey Beach police officer has pled guilty to climbing on top of a stretcher to beat an already injured and unaggressive man, then lying to the court about the incident to have the victim imprisoned, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
According to the DOJ, Gregory Lynch was indicted by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust after another officer and EMTs at the scene detailed their version of events in August 2019 during which Lynch later admitted to assaulting the victim by repeatedly punching him in the face.
Officials said the assault was violent enough that the victim's blood sprayed onto other emergency responders' uniforms. Lynch then handcuffed the victim to the stretcher and dragged him into the ambulance by his head. He was found to have suffered a concussion, a broken nose, multiple hematomas, and lacerations to the face.
Later, Lynch claimed in a sworn affidavit that the victim had committed strangulation and two counts offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, stating to a fellow officer "that’s what I do when they don’t comply – I make them felons."
On Wednesday, officials said Lynch pled guilty to felony second-degree perjury and misdemeanor third-degree assault. Under a plea deal the DOJ claimed was "victim-supported," Lynch will serve one year of Level 3 probation, including intensive supervision, and sacrifice his Council on Police Training certification, which will permanently ban him from ever again being a police officer. Lynch will also be prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm, as he is now a felon.
"Abuse of authority, brutality, and dishonesty are cardinal sins for any law enforcement officer," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "The defendant’s violent acts harmed his victim and made it harder for his honorable colleagues to do their important work. Today the defendant becomes a felon who will never carry a badge or a gun again. Our thoughts are with his victim, and our thanks are with the EMTs and fellow police who did the right thing by stepping forward to blow the whistle on his actions."