Former DuPont general counsel Stacey Mobley had to be tricked into returning from Florida to Delaware for Monday's 186th Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, but he is heading home with a prestigious honor.
Mobley was named the 2023 recipient of the Josiah Marvel Cup, given to a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community, or society.
In a 36-year run with the company that started in the legal department in 1972, Mobley said one goal was to make sure he was at the ground floor of diversifying the company.
"It made a lot of sense, you get more effective solutions when you have a diverse staff. That's what it was all about. When I started, the legal department was not diverse, but when I left, it was probably one of the most diverse legal organizations in the country."
Thère du Pont, president of the Longwood Foundation, said there was great value in Mobley's diversity push.
"He led in diversity, equity, and inclusion before we all really know what is was. Stacey was the leader in helping DuPont make it a competitive advantage."
The Howard University alum went on to serve as Director and then Vice President of Federal Affairs, before becoming vice president of communications in external affairs in 1992.
In 1999, Mobley received two more promotions: Chief Executive Administrative Officer, and then General Counsel, the position served from November of that year through his retirement in 2008.
Outside of DuPont, Mobley worked with several non-profit organizations, saying he was most proud of his year guiding United Way of Delaware's fundraising actions, which at the time was the second-most money that group had raised.
"It was raising money for the money and people who didn't really have that much, which made it really special."
Mobley pointed to the philanthropic actions of one of his first bosses, former DuPont General Counsel and Marvel Cup winner, Chuck Welch as a role model in his professional and non-profit career.
"Delaware is a special place. I have never lived in a community where people are so giving of themselves. You can identify all kind of things in contributions to the state and community, so I was humbled to be considered in that list of folks."
A list Mobley found out about because of some crafty words to get him back to Delaware for a special night.
"It was a deception thing by my wife and daughter, but I'm glad they were able to convince me."