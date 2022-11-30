Christopher Robinson, a former employee of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC), has filed a lawsuit against the organization under Delaware's Whistleblower's Protection Act.
The ten page complaint was filed in Superior Court on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Robinson's attorney, Martin Haverly, cited two instances when Robinson brought issues to FDRPC officials for which he was allegedly retaliated against and ultimately terminated.
According to the lawsuit, Robinson brought up a safety concern about being high up on a ladder while working on windows in the old gymnasium.
"And he didn't have a spotter or anything like that," said Haverly. "He thought that was a safety hazard and was concerned for himself and for others if they had to do the same thing."
The second incident was previously documented by WDEL in which a structure on the property was taken down.
"He [Robinson] and other staff were told to take down the old Quartermaster building, Building number 58," said Haverly.
Robinson later questioned the legality of taking down the building in violation of the National Historic Preservation Act. He also claimed he was told if anyone asked 'the wind blew the structure down.'
Haverly said instead of addressing Robinson's concerns, he was put on a performance improvement plan (PIP).
"The PIP was supposed to go for ninety days, but within less than thirty days on November 24, 2020, he was terminated from his employment," said Haverly.
"Employees should not be placed on unrealistic performance improvement plans and then fired simply because they complained about safety issues, or because they reported violations of the law to a Board Member or a local official."
Robinson was ultimately removed from his on site rental property after fighting the eviction in court.
Jeff Randol was the Executive Director of the FDRPC at the time but he was not named in the lawsuit.
Tim Slavin, the current Executive Director of the FDRPC, said they had no comment at this time.
Read the full text of the lawsuit below: