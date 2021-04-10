2020 GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Julianne Murray said she watched last week's rushed passage of two gun control bills by the Delaware Senate and said too much was missing from Dover.
"There would have been droves of people at Legislative Hall. There would have been lobbyists, there there have been a lot more activity, and that's just kind of the process, the push and shove -- the figurative push and shove -- that happens been constituents, members, lobbyists, committees, and all of that stuff."
Instead, there were about 800 people observing a virtual session, and 30-40 people were given the ability for a one-minute public comment.
She said that's why she filed a lawsuit on the behalf of five Delawareans calling for the immediate return to in-person sessions, and the voiding of all bills passed by the current session of the General Assembly, including Senate Bills 3 & 6 on gun control.
Murray told WDEL she felt Democrats used the then-pending Easter Break and virtual setting to rush legislation through the system.
"My underlying feeling is that they are using the virtual forum to avoid dealing with the constituents."
Senate Democrats have said they are beginning to have negotiations to bring the General Assembly back full time -- some legislators have been working from their offices -- but Murray said she wants to push things one step further.
"I view this lawsuit as a nudge to try to make sure it happens. If they were leaning that way, I hope they're continuing to go that way."
The lawsuit calls for a temporary restraining order or injunction that would bring the 151th General Assembly back-in person immediately, while also seeking declaratory judgements that would allow the public back into the sessions.
It also seeks a judge to say the use of COVID-19 as an emergency to remain in virtual session violates the Delaware Constitution, along with the First and Fourteen Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
If those rulings were agreed to, the lawsuit also calls for all bills passed in the session to be null and void, and also award attorneys' fees and any other fees and costs connected to the lawsuit.
Murray said there have been some benefits to the virtual sessions, but that doesn't mean they are the right answer.
"More citizens are actually able to participate potentially, because they can do it from their home. They don't have to go to Legislative Hall. If you have someone who doesn't want to travel, doesn't want to be among a group of people, are shy, they can click and ask and to either observe or speak in any kind of committee meeting. I think that has actually been a benefit of this, the problem is, that can't be the only form."
When asked about concerns some might have about social distancing, especially in a situation of a controversial issue like the gun control bills, Murray said the General Assembly has options.
"Go to Dover Downs, DelTech has tremendous facilities. They have the authority to not necessarily meet in Legislative Hall. Section 5, Article 2 gives them the authority to not meet in Dover, temporarily."
The lawsuit names Senate and House leaders from both parties, along with Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, and says she hopes they get the message when the lawsuit hits their inboxes.
"Give it some thought, make some arrangements, start shifting back, and that would be fantastic."
The General Assembly is expected to return from Easter Break on Tuesday, April 20.