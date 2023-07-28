Former Delaware Governor Jack Markell has been confirmed by the US Senate to become Ambassador to Italy.
President Joe Biden nominated Markell several months ago. The President has also turned to the former two-term governor to serve as Ambassador to the organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as to lead an Afghan refugee resettlement program.
"He'll bring a little bit of "The Delaware Way" of working across the aisle, of finding common sense solutions and of solving real problems to his new post in Rome," Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. stated on the Senate floor. "In these uncertain times, the United States has found greater strength in allies and partner nations, and Jack is the consummate bridge-builder who understands how important alliances are."
Markell was Delaware State Treasurer before being elected as Governor in 2008 and re-elected in 2012.