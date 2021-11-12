2006 Gatorade Delaware High School Football Player of the Year Derrell Smith had a brief taste of the NFL after his time at Hodgson, but now he wants to share the taste of "Mad Good Food".
That's the name of Derrell's show on the Tastemade streaming network which made its second season premiere Thursday night. The linebacker-turned-chef spends each episode preparing a family-style meal, and then ending with tips on how to create unique solo leftover meals, complete with surprise ingredients.
Smith, was a 3-year starter at Syracuse, eventually starting during his second NFL season in Houston before suffering a career-ending injury.
He eventually went to work at an advertising agency, where a recipe he stumbled upon in college changed his path.
WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene caught up with Derrell ahead of Thursday's second-season debut of "Mad Good Food".
(The conversation has been edited for length)
In its essence, what is Mad Good Food?
Mad Good Food is a cool concept because we take stories from our personal life and we create family meals, and then we break those family meals down into meals for ourselves. This year we added another component where I wanted to challenge myself, so we added a mystery box at the end of the show. In the end, I have a few minutes the ingredients from the mystery box, and then ingredients from earlier, and create something unique and different. The cool thing is I didn't know what was in the box. When you watch me on TV, you see me going through the mental gymnastics of figuring out what to make."
On the mystery side, what goes into that thought process? This could be peanut butter, or caviar, or who knows what?
When you do food in that way, it's all in concepts. You take the concepts of something bitter, sweet, salty, and sour. If you think about that and perfectly balance a dish, you begin to break down those ingredients into something more objective. From that, you could take caviar, because it's salty, and then mix that with something with vinegar and sweet, like pickled onions or a sweet plantain. There are different ways you can play with making things salty, sour, bitter, and sweet. That's the beauty of food, it's all chemistry at the most organic level. The mystery box because fun, because you know what you're doing.
Where did your love of cooking come from?
It came from growing up in the kitchen with the women in my family, mostly. My stepfather, my Pops he could throw down, and my uncle Eric would cut our hair every two weeks, and he also cooked. The combination of all of those people kept me around food. I had one grandmother in particular who had an open door policy. We lived in West Philly, and anybody could come in her home and she always had food on the table. She didn't have much, but she always had food and an open door. I remember that feeling of being at her table and see how food could help troubled people to came into her home. It really inspired me, and I created a company around that feeling of "amazeballs", I define that feeling after you live your grandma's dinner table as "amazeballs", so I created a company to personify that. Also, I was fired from my job in advertising. Along the way, I entered a meatball competition (Brooklyn Meatball Competition). I won that meatball competition based on the recipe I made at Syracuse and also inspired by the women in my family. I was let go from that job, so I decided to take it on full-time.
I have to ask about these meatballs. You said you learned this at Syracuse, you're playing football, did your teammates get to experience these?
You know what, only one, my best friend Bruce. He was the one that I called when I made this recipe. I literally went to class, went home, and I only have a few things in my fridge and pantry. I threw all of it together, and I remember tasting it thinking 'this is the best thing I've ever eaten in my life.' I called him over and said 'we've got a winner.' He came over, tried it, and said the same thing, and I said 'one day I'm going to sell these.' That was 2011. Fast-forward to 2016, I would take those meatballs, working as a producer in advertising, I would share them with my team to get them to stay late, or do projects that I needed urgently. One day my boss said I should enter this meatball competition, and I entered it and one. That was it, I figured if these people like it enough, there had to be more folks. I just started one sale into 2, 2 into 4, and kept going. Once you're in whatever you're in, I had never cooked for more than 10 people in my life, and here I am in Smorgusburg, the largest outdoor food market in the country every weekend, while I worked in advertising. I was serving thousands of meatballs while having a full-time job and learning as I go.
What's the biggest thing you want people to take from your show as they go into their kitchens?
I think my show is very relatable. I'm a hustler who can cook really, really well. I learned how to do food than how a lot of people who are currently chefs and I grew up watching. It's a cool opportunity to be relatable and authentic to people who are like me. People who may not have the traditional cooking school or working at restaurants route. Instead they are caterers or have a 9-to-5 and are thinking about going into entrepreneurship, or NFL players who aren't Tom Brady. There are a lot more people who have played in the NFL who are like me. I think that when you watch the show, it is somebody who has done a lot of things in life, doesn't take food too seriously, but is also there to try to help and entertain. At the core, I'm trying to inspire you to cook for large crowds or groups of people, because I want you to feel that feeling of love. And then I want to show you how you can break it down so you can feed yourself.
What's the most meaningful meal you've ever made, what was it, and where was it?
Last season, we did an episode on Juneteenth. It's the final episode of Season 1. I was so proud to be able to tell people the story and my personal story through food. I got to share that, and that's going to exist forever. No matter what, since it exists, there will be somebody who never knew about Juneteenth -- I talk about not knowing what Juneteenth was until 2-3 years ago -- and now I'm able to have a platform and communicate it to so many people. It's not every episode, because it's a very fun show, it's like guy's night out. We talk about Christmas, New Year's, the meaning of cornbread and how it's a brick of gold, and collard greens because it signifies money, black eyed peas that mean good luck, it's historical components so that you leave smarter than before you watched it. Second, it's authentic to me because I'm telling my story from my point of view.
New episodes of "Mad Good Food" air weekly on Thursdays on the Tastemade streaming network, and are available on demand on the Tastemade+ app.