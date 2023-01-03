The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on domestic assault charges in connection with a separate case.
New Castle County Police tell WDEL News officers were called to Camp David Road, off of Shipley Road, in the Talleyville area on Sunday afternoon, New Year's Day.
They found the current wife of Benjamin Ledyard suffering from injuries allegedly caused by her husband.
Benjamin Ledyard was later arrested for assault. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Benjamin Ledyard's previous wife, Susan, was found dead on the morning of July 23, 2019, in the Brandywine near the 12th Street Bridge in Wilmington.
Her car was later found parked on Walkers Mill Road near the Experimental Station complex, some three miles upriver.
Investigators with the Delaware State Police announced in September, 2019, they did not believe Ledyard committed suicide, and they were confident she did not enter the water where her car was found.
The state medical examiner's office determined Ledyard's cause of death was blunt force trauma and drowning, and in November, 2019, state police officially declared her death a homicide.
Her murder remains unsolved.