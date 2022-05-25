Newark Police arrested a former Marine who they said possessed a semi-automatic rifle in the parking lot of the Army Reserve Training Center in Newark.
Police were called at about 12:45 to the Center on Ogletown Road (Route 273), where they found 31-year-old Jacob Gaines of Newark in the parking lot with an ammunition can holding an "AK-15 style" weapon.
They said they kept an eye on him as they evacuated the training center, and ordered him to lay down as he was arrested.
Gaines had no known connection to the training facility, which only recently had been moved from a location along Kirkwood Highway.
No one was injured during the situation, which forced the closure of Ogletown Road and nearby Marrows Road for about three hours.
Gaines was charged with 2 counts of aggravated menacing and firearm possession during a felony.
He was taken to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of $58,000 cash bail.