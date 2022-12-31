A man who once served as Police Chief of Milford is charged with making several threats, and shooting at three different cars.
Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report that a man had walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag, and called a relative saying he was going to shoot someone. The gunfire occurred when family members approached him. No one who was driving the vehicles was struck and no injuries were reported.
65-year-old E. Keith Hudson was taken into custody, and to a hospital for treatment. Police also said Hudson threatened to kill three troopers while he was at the hospital.
Hudson was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution. State Police listed these charges in the case:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Terroristic Threatening – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Criminal Mischief
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit was still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-752-3810 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.