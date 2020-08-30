A former Newark City Councilman said he's giving Newark City Council a week to reverse course, or they could face a lawsuit from him over gathering limits passed last week.
Todd Ruckle spoke with WDEL and said the city ordinance passed last Monday restricting private gatherings to 12 people indoors and 20 people outdoors is unconstitutional.
"They basically said residing and gathering was the same exact thing, which is absolutely illegal and unconstitutional. You have a right to reside in your home, you have a right to have more than 13 people over the age of 16 residing in your home, and just because they are residing there, doesn't mean they are breaking the law. Under no circumstances are they breaking the law."
The debate on Monday over the laws split over two parts, dealing with a concern over student gatherings as some return to campus for a hybrid learning experience starting this week, and also the city's 12-month residents.
Ruckle said if they were so concerned about students, they could have gone about it a different way.
"They should have given them an addendum to sign. It says, if you sign this, you can't gather with no more or 25-50 people at any one place, if they get caught by the Newark Police or see a gathering, they would call U of D Police Department, they would enter together, and the UD Police would handle it from there."
Ruckle said by bringing the residents into the equation, it just became worse.
"Almost all of them were talking about homeowners and not having people coming over or holidays. Literally at that point, it was an attack on home ownership, and the First Amendment right that they can assemble at their own home."
Ruckle said he's heard from city residents who feel they have to get creative in order to hold events that would traditionally come close, or exceed, 12 people.
"I've got people who want baby showers and they said they're too scared they are going to get caught, so they're going to do it at a friends house just down the street, that is not in the city limits, where it is absolutely still legal to have those types of gatherings."
Ruckle said while he has consulted with a D.C. attorney, that person cannot practice in Delaware, so he's working on finding a Delaware Constitutional lawyer who will work with him. He said he warned council last week about the path they were taking.
"I read their oath of office to them. It doesn't matter of 100% of people want them to break the Constitution, they can't. They took an oath of office. Every one of those people is personally liable for their decision in federal court, every single one of them that said yes."
The five Newark City Councilmen who voted for the gathering limits were Travis McDermott, Jason Lawhorn, Sharon Hughes, James Horning, and Mayor Jerry Clifton. Chris Hamilton and Jay Bancroft voted against the ordinance.
Newark's council meeting agenda for Monday, August 31 does not include any discussion about the gathering limits.
Newark's limits are far stricter than those suggested by the state, which is currently up to 250 people outdoors, and a formula of 1 person per 30 square feet indoors.