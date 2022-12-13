FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Curt Simmons, left, autographs a ball for teammate John "Jocko" Thompson before Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees at Shibe Park in Philadelphia, Oct. 4, 1950. Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies “Whiz Kids” team, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Ambler, Pa. He was 93. (AP Photo/File)