PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93.
His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
Simmons went 115-110 with 109 complete games, 18 shutouts and a 3.66 ERA in 325 games in 13 seasons with the team.
He was inducted into the Phillies' Wall of Fame in 1993.
Simmons tied for the major league lead with six shutouts in 1952 and had a career-best 21 complete games in 1954.