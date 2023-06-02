A former employee at Tower Hill School is going to prison for nine years on child pornography charges.
William Ushler, 54, was also sentenced Friday to 10 years probation and he must register as a sex offender.
Ushler had pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in child porn and four counts of sexual solicitation of a child.
Investigators say they have no information to suggest any of Ushler's victims were Tower Hill students or Delaware residents.
“Nothing matters more than protecting our kids,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “This is a significant sentence that should send a loud message to child predators: we will find you. I’m grateful to the prosecutors and law enforcement who acted swiftly to identify, arrest, and secure justice against the defendant in this disturbing case.”