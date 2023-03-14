A former athletic trainer at Seaford High School has been indicted on charges of felony child sexual abuse.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, a grand jury Monday charged 52-year-old Jerry Sodano of Bridgeville following an investigation into allegations of an illegal sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student just over six years ago.
"When we learn that a child has been abused, it is imperative for all of us to act, particularly when the abuser is in a position of trust and authority," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.
Sodano posted $78,000 cash bail and is subject to GPS monitoring. He is not actively working around students and is on administrative leave. Delaware State Police have led the investigation, and Jennings said the Seaford School District has been cooperating.
There is also concern that there could be other potential victims.
"Given the nature of Sodano's relationship with the victim, that of a student and a superior, we continue to investigate the possibility that there may be other victims in our community," Jennings said.
Sodano was indicted on five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust, Authority or Supervision 1st Degree and one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, all Class B Violent Felonies. Anyone with knowledge of these allegations or any other crimes is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-752-3864.