Former State Senator Bob Venables has died at the age of 88.
Venables represented the Laurel-area for 26 years, beginning in 1989. He was eventually unseated by current state Senator Bryant Richardson in the 2014 election.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola called Venables an environmental steward and passionate advocate for working families.
"Whether it was fighting to protect Delaware's vital family farms, our beautiful state parks, our thriving wildlife areas, or expanding our network of bike trails, nobody worked harder to preserve our natural resources and enhance our quality of life than Bob during his 26 years of public service," Sokola said in a statement.
A hiking and biking trail at Trap Pond State Park in Laurel is named for Venables.
The cause of death and details on funeral arrangements were not immediately available.