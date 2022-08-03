A former Delaware state House member has been named to oversee the Delaware Lottery on an acting basis.
Former Rep. Helene Keeley, who most recently was in the role of Deputy Director of the Delaware Lottery, will replace Vernon Kirk, who worked with the Lottery going back to its inception in 1975, and had been its Director since 2011.
Keeley had been overseeing the finance, IT, human resources, and security support services aspects of the lottery, since taking the role in 2018 after retiring from the state House.
Keeley represented the 3rd District in Wilmington, serving as House Minority Whip, and also Chair of the Gaming and Finance Committees.
During her time in office, she was also Chair of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States from 2014-17.
Keeley said the lottery has key structural decisions coming soon.
"In the future, we have to look at our relationships with our retailers, and maintaining those relationships, as well as the possibility of more online options."
Neighboring states Pennsylvania and New Jersey allow sports wagering on online platforms, something not permitted in Delaware.