Two prominent public officials have been indicted in separate cases announced by the Delaware Department of Justice's Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust Tuesday.
Rebecca Walker, a former Democratic state lawmaker, who was working for the Division of Forensic Science between 2015 and 2020, is accused of falsifying records of employees under her supervision, saying they passed alcohol tests they never received. Walker is currently the director of nursing for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.
She was charged with three misdemeanors, falsifying business records, offering a false instrument for filing, and official misconduct. She faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
Separately, the former executive director of the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank Executive Director was also indicted Tuesday.
Bill Freeborn, a former Republican City Councilman in the nineties and prior Director of the Division of Corporations, was charged with theft by false promise and misapplication of property--both felonies--for allegedly accepting at least $28,000 in unauthorized deposits for properties that did not belong to the land bank between February 1, 2019 and May 17, 2020. He also faces a charge of official misconduct.
Freeborn could face up to five years in prison.
“We cannot and will not tolerate violations of the public trust,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “We fought hard to make DCRPT a permanent part of our office, and these cases are a reminder of why its mission is so important. Nobody should be beneath justice, and nobody – no matter their title – should be above the law.”
Mugshots of the accused were not publicly available because neither has turned themselves in yet to authorities, a Delaware DOJ spokesman said.