A former teacher at Stanton Middle School has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape in connection to a sexual relationship with a student nine years ago.
The state Division of Family Services notified police of the allegations on December 23rd, 2022.
Following an investigation, 42-year old Reed Messer was arrested at her home in Greenville, South Carolina, and extradited back to Delaware on Monday, May 8, 2023, according to the Delaware State Police.
Detectives allege Messer had a two month relationship with the juvenile beginning in October, 2014. An arrest warrant was issued April 26, 2023.
Messer is charged with ten counts of both 3rd and 4th degree rape, and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust.
She's being held at Baylor Women's prison on 310-thousand dollars cash bond.