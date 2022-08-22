Visitation will be held Friday, August 26 for former major league baseball player Johnny Wockenfuss, who died August 19 at the age of 73.
Wockenfuss played 12 seasons, mainly for the Detroit Tigers. He finished his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. During his career, he played every position but pitcher and third base.
The Phillies issued a statement to say that, while Wockenfuss only played briefly for them, the Delaware native viewed his trade to Philadelphia as a dream destination.
The Dickinson High School graduate was inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame.
He also managed for several seasons in the Detroit farm system, and he coached Avon Grove High School from 1999 - 2002, leading them to a district championship.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, from 10:30am – 12 noon at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Johnny’s Life will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center to further research on brain disorders.