A former admissions director at Tower Hill is facing 7 counts of child pornography charges.
A New Castle County grand jury indicted William Ushler on five initial counts of dealing child pornography, and added two counts of felony sexual solicitation of a child.
Ushler was arrested in April on the first five charges, and was removed from his position as Tower Hill's director of Upper School admissions.
Officials said the investigation showed that Ushler communicated via computer with juveniles, asking for pictures.
None of the charges involve children from Delaware, or Tower Hill students.
