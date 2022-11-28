A former aide in the United States Senate earned the recommendation for a vacant seat on Wilmington City Council Monday.
Latisha Bracy was one of 13 candidates interviewed during a public Committee of the Whole Meeting of Wilmington City Council to fill the vacancy caused by the October resignation of Loretta Walsh, who died about a week later.
Bracy served several Senators, including Chris Coons, and told the committee her most relevant role was serving as Director of Outreach.
"A lot of my job was to go out to the community and understand how the legislative work connected to the community, and what community cares about. Is it a legislative action, or is it something that needs to happen that we can use the power of our office to help?"
Bracy said the key to being a successful councilperson is to be active in Wilmington, but also paying attention to what like-sized cities are doing regionally and nationally.
"It's to be in the community, to really understand what's really happening in the community, but also to make sure you're understanding what's happening other places to make sure you can bring best practices back to our city."
The vacancy is for an At-Large seat, just like the one filled by Albert Mills when Rysheema Dixon resigned earlier this year, before she died months later. Bracy said that distinction to a district seat is important.
"You're not representing one specific territory, it's our job to look at the whole city, and then to look at the different districts and see how there's an issue on the East Side, that may coincide with something that's happening on Union Street, and how can we fix that, address that, or partner together?"
City Council deliberated in an Executive Session, before unanimously voting to support Bracy.
Bracy's nomination will be brought before the regular session of council on Thursday for approval.
Wilmington City Council will need to virtually replicate this procedure in the near future, as they also need to fill the vacancy left when First District Councilwoman Linda Gray died earlier this month. Those candidates will be limited to First District residents.
Unlike some other jurisdiction, Wilmington City Council is tasked with nominating and electing replacement candidates between the four-year terms of office holders.
After Walsh and Gray's seats are filled, Wilmington City Council will have self-elected 3 of their 11 members.
Wilmington City Council's next election isn't until 2024.