A former University of Delaware catcher who played in two NCAA Tournaments is the new interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.
John Schneider was named to replace Charlie Montoyo, who was fired Wednesday, the day after a 4-3 win over the Phillies.
Schneider played three seasons with the Hens, before being taken in the 13th round of the 2002 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.
He spent all six of his professional seasons in the minors, reaching AAA Syracuse in 2003 and 2005-07.
Schneider retired, and was named hitting coach of Toronto's Gulf Coast League Blue Jays, and has worked his way up to the Majors in 2019, working three seasons with the team's catchers before being promoted to bench coach this year.
Schneider becomes the third former Blue Hen player to coach in the Majors, joining 1980 Phillies World Series manager Dallas Green and Lee Elia, who also served as Phillies manager from 1987-88.