Mike Brey had one dream job in mind that would take him away from the University of Delaware, and Thursday he announced that dream was coming to an end.
Brey, who led the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournament appearances and a then-record 99 wins over 5 seasons announced his resignation from Notre Dame at the end of his current 23rd season.
“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” Brey said in a statement. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”
Brey has guided Notre Dame to the NCAA Tournament in 13 of his 22 completed seasons, including back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.
Since then, the Fighting Irish have struggled with just two NCAA Tournament appearances (2017, 2022), and two losing seasons.
Brey was named the 2011 Coach of the Year by Sports Illustrated, and completed the turnaround of a program that had missed the tournament in the previous 10 years before Brey left Newark for South Bend.
Brey never fully left Delaware, however, as he maintains a home in Rehoboth Beach, and is a frequent visitor in the summer.
He even brought Notre Dame in Newark in 2017 for a game against his first Notre Dame recruit, University of Delaware head coach Martin Inglesby, who recently eclipsed his mentor's win total in Newark.
"I'm not sure I ever want to do this again. That was kind of different emotionally," Brey said after the game. "Coming back here, playing against a guy that you love, and competing against him, but it was really neat to be back."
Brey will probably come back to Delaware in the future, but it appears it won't be in the role of a Head Coach.