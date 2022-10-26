Less than a month after retiring from Wilmington City Council for health reasons, WDEL News has learned Loretta Walsh has died.
Walsh announced she was stepping down on September 28, 2022, and her last official day was October 6th.
"It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the City of Wilmington as an At-Large Councilwoman in Wilmington's City Council for 30 years," Walsh said in a statement at the time. "I love this City so much, and I am so proud to have been both a participant and a leader in helping to shape and grow Wilmington since I first moved here 50 years ago.
"In my 30 years of serving on the Council, I have learned so much, shared the accomplishments and disappointments of multiple administrations, and supported so many of my neighborhood friends in the work they've done to make Wilmington a better place to live."
Walsh was on city council between 1985 and 1997, and then again starting in 2004 up until her resignation. Her roles with city council included chair of the public safety committee.
Walsh was 73 years old.