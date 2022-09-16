Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly.
Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki released the following statement:
"On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the people of Wilmington, I extend condolences to the family and friends of Rysheema Dixon as we process the shock and sorrow of her passing. Rysheema always charted her own course. She was a concerned and informed resident who become active in various causes and eventually began to provide leadership and guidance to others. She sought elective office and won the support of voters. Her passion for the needs of the community grew even stronger during her time on City Council. Rysheema then began a very successful career locally, nationally, and internationally in consulting and motivational leadership. All of this, and she was just in the third decade of her life. Her loss will be felt by many. We thank Rysheema and her family for her service to the people of Wilmington."
Dixon tendered her resignation to Council President Trippi Congo on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
The Philadelphia native spent five years on council, and said she wanted to focus more time on her role as President of RD Innovating Planning, which she started while earning her Master's Degree from the University of Delaware.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.