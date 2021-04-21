Former Wilmington Fire Department union president Joseph J. Leonetti Jr. pled guilty Wednesday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to the U.S Department of Justice, a federal search warrant executed at Leonetti's home on June 19, 2020, led to the recovery of a cellphone on which a forensic review located nine videos and 500 cached images of child pornography. Additionally, on the "Notes" app, investigators said they found four linked folders to cloud-based drives which contained over 2,000 images and 800 videos of child pornography.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware is committed to protecting the most vulnerable among us—our children—from the abhorrent shadow industry that produces, distributes, and collects child pornography and from those who lurk in its base marketplace," said U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss. "This Office fulfills its commitment without regard to the occupation or privilege of the wrongdoer. No one is above the law.”
Leonetti Jr. faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on August 24, 2021.