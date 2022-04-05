The former Executive Director of the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank pled guilty to knowingly accepting thousands of dollars in cash for properties that did not officially, despite his misrepresentations, belong to the bank, the Delaware Department of Justice said Tuesday.
According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings, 67-year-old William Freeborn pled guilty to the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust's charges of official misconduct and theft for accepting $28,000 in unauthorized money. Under the plea deal, he:
- made restitution of the misappropriated $28,000, and stipulated to a mechanism for forthcoming claims;
- agreed never again to hold a position of control over the finances of any nonprofit or government agency/program;
- may have no contact with the WNCLB, the Wilmington Housing Authority, or the membership/employees of either enterprise;
- must complete 50 hours of community service to the City of Wilmington; and
- will serve one year of probation, in addition to a suspended one-year prison sentence
“If you abuse the public’s trust we will hold you accountable,” said Jennings. “The defendant used a position of public confidence to unethically and illegally secure thousands of dollars for his personal benefit. His acceptance of responsibility will bring closure and compensation to his victims, bans him from managing the public’s money, and requires him to volunteer for the people of Wilmington as part of his probation. Nobody should be beneath justice, and nobody should be above the law.”
DCRPT secures convictions against former Land Bank directorFrom:Marshall, Mat (DOJ) <Mat.Marshall@delaware.gov>Sent:Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 3:04 pmTo:Marshall, Mat (DOJ)Cc:De Jose, Caroline (DOJ)image001.png (39.5 KB)cid3160048166*image001.png@01D816B7.DF5A1A40
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | April 5, 2022Delaware Department of JusticeContact: Mat Marshall at mat.marshall@delaware.gov or Caroline De Jose at caroline.dejose@delaware.gov
DCRPT secures convictions against former Land Bank director
The Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust (DCRPT) has secured two convictions against William Freeborn, the former Executive Director of the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank (WNCLB).
“If you abuse the public’s trust we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Jennings. “The defendant used a position of public confidence to unethically and illegally secure thousands of dollars for his personal benefit. His acceptance of responsibility will bring closure and compensation to his victims, bans him from managing the public’s money, and requires him to volunteer for the people of Wilmington as part of his probation. Nobody should be beneath justice, and nobody should be above the law.”