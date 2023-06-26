A former Wilmington Police officer has been found guilty of four crimes in connection with a violent arrest that was captured on surveillance video at a convenience store.
A New Castle County jury Monday convicted Samuel Waters of assault, official misconduct, falsifying business records and felony Tampering with Public Records.
The footage surfaced in September 2021 and showed the officer slamming a suspect's head against a plexiglass window. Prosecutors said the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust learned during its investigation that Waters did not turn on his body-worn camera, and that he lied in official documentation of the incident.
Investigators also learned of another incident of excessive force nine days previous, during which Waters used his nightstick to repeatedly press down on the back of someone's neck.
Waters faces zero-to-eight years in prison when he is sentenced later this summer.
“Justice was served today,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement Monday. “This case wasn’t just about one video or one arrest. It was about a defendant who clearly abused his authority through egregious, unnecessary violence — and who subsequently tried to cover up his actions by lying about them. His crimes undermined public trust in law enforcement, disrespected the community he swore to protect, and broke the law. The jury saw that — and now he will face the consequences of his actions. I’m grateful to our team at DCRPT for their professionalism in this investigation and for the excellent work they did at trial.”