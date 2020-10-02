A former Wilmington police officer received a year of probation for receiving oral sex in his patrol vehicle while on-duty, and was acquitted of the charge of rape he'd also faced in the same case, Delaware Department of Justice officials announced Friday.
In February 2019, 11-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department then-Cpl. Thomas R. Oliver Jr. was charged with second-degree rape, extortion, and official misconduct at the culmination of a four-month investigation.
“Thomas Oliver was not just any defendant,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “His actions were a sickening and egregious abuse of authority, an insult to our community, and an affront to his colleagues and anyone else who works to honor the public’s trust. These are challenging cases to prosecute, but I am proud beyond words of the Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust’s work to secure justice. This is a disappointing decision, but we will continue to work to ensure that nobody is above the law, nor anyone beneath justice.”
Police at the time said Oliver was on-duty, in uniform, wearing his gun belt, and driving in a marked police vehicle on October 16, 2018, in the 700 block of East 9th Street when he pulled up alongside a woman and told her to get into the front seat of the vehicle. He then exposed himself to the woman, and told her she had active warrants for her arrest, but he would allow her to leave if she performed a sex act on him, police said.
Court records obtained by WDEL at the time indicated the woman reported to authorities "it was obvious that if she didn't comply she would be taken to jail," before Oliver grabbed the victim by the head and forcibly pushed her head down onto his penis.
The incident lasted less than a minute, court records said.
The woman was allowed to leave without being arrested at the culmination of the incident, according to authorities. Oliver was suspended on the date of the initiating complaint, and evidence was secured from the victim's person and clothing, and the patrol vehicle.
“As I noted in February 2019 at the conclusion of the investigation our department initiated, the charges against this man remain deeply troubling, sickening and disheartening,” said Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy. “We appreciate the work of the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, and it is my sincere hope that the conclusion of the judicial proceedings in this case can bring at least some degree of comfort to the victim and our community.”
A New Castle County jury acquitted Oliver of rape and extortion, finding him guilty only of misdemeanor official misconduct.