Wilmington's former police chief is now head of public safety at Delaware State University.
Bobby Cummings started overseeing the university's police and security personnel last week.
He served as Wilmington Police Chief from 2014 to 2017, and under his leadership of the Wilmington Police Department created a real-time crime center that utilized data analytics to direct police to areas where they were needed most. He also participated in the 21st Century Policing initiative of the President Barack Obama Administration.
More recently, Cummings served as the Director of Group Violence Intervention for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services from 2019 to September of this year.