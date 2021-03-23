A former Wilmington Police officer has been charged with lying and evidence tampering in connection to his shooting of an 18-year-old man two years ago.
According to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Cpl. James MacColl was charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement by a New Castle County Grand Jury for his shooting of Yahim Harris in February 2019.
"During its Use of Force investigation, the Civil Rights Division discovered discrepancies between bullets recovered from the scene and the standard issue barrel on MacColl's service weapon," Jennings said announcing the charges Tuesday afternoon. "Even though that discrepancy did not affect the Use of Force investigation itself, we chose to disclose that discrepancy to the public and never stopped looking into it."
MacColl is alleged to have modified the barrel of his department issued handgun prior to shooting Harris and then, knowing the gun would be confiscated during an investigation, replacing the original barrel and lying to authorities about the modification.
Investigators believe if MacColl wanted to keep his personal modifications he'd made to his service weapon, he'd have known they would be confiscated as part of the investigation into the shooting as he'd previously had his weapon confiscated during an investigation to a previous shooting in which he'd been involved--the shooting of Jeremy McDole. Authorities believed this was the impetus for MacColl replacing the barrel of his weapon following the shooting.
"The defendant's staggering and disturbing lack of candor not only misled investigators inside the Department of Justice and in the Wilmington Police Department, but derailed and terminated the prosecution of an alleged violent crime because he was no longer a credible witness," Jennings said. "When an officer breaks the law in this form, he commits not one, but two injustices. Both the crime itself, and the damage to public trust that lingers long after a trial."
The three charges against MacColl, two felonies--tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement to law enforcement--as well as misdemeanor official misconduct. His charges carry a potential prison sentence of zero to five years if convicted, according to the head of the Division of the Civil Rights and Public Trust Mark Denney.
The impact of MacColl's lies reach far beyond just a single case, Denney said.
"It's that high burden in a criminal case--the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt--that makes credibility of witnesses so essential," he said. "Lies tear at the fabric of public trust, particularly when those lies are told by public officials and indeed, police officers...The ramifications of a lie in this case not only meant that an alleged armed carjacker went free, but countless other cases may be affected by the doubt, by the distrust in the public, and in our institutions, and in law enforcement."
Jennings said MacColl's actions went against the department's main principle.
"If there's one thing we asked you to do in the Department of Justice, it's this: Do the right thing."