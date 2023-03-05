A former Wilmington Police officer has been convicted by a jury in New Castle County of felony false statement and official misconduct - charges that resulted from an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.
James MacColl was charged in March 2021 after discrepancies turned up in the investigation into the 2019 shooting of Yahim Harris of Wilmington during a response to an armed carjacking. The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust conducted an investigation during which DOJ investigators learned that bullets fired from MacColl's service weapon did not match the barrel of his firearm. MacColl had denied changing the barrel on the weapon. MacColl previously was the subject of a use-of-force investigation following the 2015 shooting of Jeremy McDole.
The Division disclosed the discrepancy in a November 2019 public report, noting that it did not affect the conclusion as to the legality of MacColl's use of force. The Department of Justice later learned about an interview in which MacColl admitted that he had switched the standard issue five-twist barrel on his service weapon with an aftermarket six-twist barrel in 2017. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said MacColl's lack of candor forced prosecutors to drop charges against Harris that were pending for the alleged carjacking.
“Police who break the law are not only committing a crime — they are sullying the public trust at the expense of the people they serve and of all those who choose public service. At the absolute minimum, we should be able to expect honesty from those we trust to enforce the law; the jury recognized that fact, and I am grateful to them for their service and their verdict," Jennings said.
MacColl will be sentenced at a later date.