If you're planning to visit Fort Delaware State Park in the near future, you're in luck, because major renovations getting underway now should NOT impact your plans.
There are five improvements being made to the park, but the main focus is the tram path, said Delaware State Parks Chief of Construction Bill Miller.
"Essentially it's a road, but the tram path brings all visitors that enter the island, so Pea Patch Island, everybody knows, I think, how you have to take a ferry across, and once you walk off the pier, folks can get on a tram, where staff drives folks about a half a mile to the fort itself," said Miller.
Other renovations include paving some of the park's trails, rebuilding the heronry observation platform and constructing both a new maintenance building and screened pavilion.
The best part for visitors is the work, which Miller expects to be finished early in 2022, will largely be done Monday through Thursday, days when the park is closed to the public at this time of year.