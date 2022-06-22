Just a week after Governor John Carney signed a bill that changes the make up of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC) Board of Directors, land clearing work on the Grass Dale parcel, a swath of land local advocates have been fighting to preserve, has been paused.
House Bill 355 cleared its final hurdles passing the Senate on May 12th by a vote of 19-0, and then approved, with an amendment, by the House on May 17th on a 39 to 1 vote. Governor Carney signed the bill into law on June 14th.
At the same time the legislation was moving through the General Assembly, heavy equipment began moving through the Grass Dale parcel clearing the way for a proposed RV park.
Blue Water Development CEO Todd Burbage responded to WDEL in an email that any development delay is part of the normal course of business.
"As with all of our projects, we selectively start and stop them based on a multitude of factors (Literally hundreds)," wrote Burbage. "We remain nimble and fluid as we grow our national footprint.
"There is nothing to read into this other than we have decided to push our opening date. Again, whether it’s Masseys Landing, Inlet View, Aloft Rehoboth or one of the other 20+ ongoing projects (all of which were delayed at some point); projects milestone dates move," Burbage said. "We simply decided to push the project for an open date of 2024. End of story."
Despite a request from House Majority Leader Representative Valerie Longhurst at the March 10th FDRPC board meeting that the public be kept up to date on the permitting process for the RV park, it was a member of the public who alerted WDEL in late April to the presence of what appeared to be a construction road on the site parallel to the C & D canal.
At that time, WDEL asked Burbage if Blue Water had obtained permits for the work, and if so, from which agency.
"We have followed all local, State and Federal guidelines and all permitting processes, which included hold [sic] pre construction meetings on-site with the various required agencies," Burbage wrote in an email response. "We have exceeded the State environmental protection wetland setbacks by our own volition."
Minutes from the FDRPC meeting do indicate a pre-construction meeting was held with Blue Water on March 29th giving them notice to proceed, however at the time, WDEL News was unable to determine which agency approved any permits.
On the question of permitting the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) referred WDEL to the FDRPC, but FDRPC attorney Richard Forsten told WDEL that FDRPC no longer owns Grass Dale and does not issue permits.
A local advocate was told through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to check with the New Castle County Department of Land Use.
New Castle County officials said that the State took the county's land use authority on that project.
WDEL has obtained a DNREC letter dated October 26, 2020, (see below) to former FDRPC Executive Director Jeff Randol for sediment and stormwater plan approval for what was referred to as 'the Fort Dupont Campground Site.'
Work for that plan was conducted by McCrone Engineering based in Annapolis, and sources said paid for by Blue Water.
The letter predates both Delaware City's approval of the campground in December, 2020, and the sale to Blue Water by a year.
A FOIA request has been submitted to DNREC to determine if a revised sediment and stormwater approval plan was submitted following the ownership change in October, 2021.
Randol, meanwhile, has been the subject of eviction proceedings launched by the FDRPC after he failed to vacate the house he rented at Fort Dupont, and he is reportedly due to be out of the home on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Randol resigned under pressure earlier this year and was supposed to have vacated the property at the end of March.
According to FDRPC board minutes from the April 13th meeting, Randol had asked for some leeway and an extension on his lease until the end of May to give additional time for procuring a new job and residence.
It was Randol who led efforts to evict a former FDRPC employee who called attention to a building that was taken down on the property that may have been covered under the property's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
Timothy Slavin, formerly the Director of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, is scheduled to takeover as the new Executive Director of the FDRPC on July 1st.
He will head up a board that HB 355 reshapes, including elimination of the Secretary of DHSS, the four directors appointed by the Mayor of Delaware City, and the three directors elected by the Board.
The legislation adds the Director of the Prosperity Partnership, the co-chairs of the Capital Improvement Committee, a director appointed by the Speaker of the House, and a director appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate to the Board.
One of the co-chairs of the Capital Improvement Committee is State Senator Nicole Poore who was a sponsor of HB 355 along with Representative Longhurst.
Critics questioned if Poore should be voting on legislation that would place her on a Board for which she would then be providing funding.
In a response to WDEL, Poore's office said she was not required to abstain from HB 355, nor did she violate any Senate rules.
It's not clear when the new Board of Directors will take over. The next scheduled FDRPC Board meeting is July 13th.