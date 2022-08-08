An Italian restaurant in Wilmington's Forty Acres neighborhood came up empty Monday when it argued to the city's zoning board for the right to serve alcohol.
Representatives for Scalessa's Old School Italian Kitchen at the corner of Lincoln Street and Shallcross Avenue asked for permission to serve alcohol in their 27-seat restaurant, along with permission to turn a set of garages across the street into customer parking.
The zoning board heard nearly two hours of public comment on the matter, with the sides primarily divided between local residents complaining about noise and parking, while customers said a glass of wine would be a welcomed addition to their meals.
Ultimately, City Solicitor Bob Goff said most of the public comments didn't really get to the heart of the decision: Profitability.
"You have to prove that if you don't get the use variants, you are undergoing an unnecessary hardship that will cause you not to get a reasonable return on your property."
Rich Katz, who represented owner Donnie Scalessa in the meeting, was asked directly by Goff at one point about the status of the restaurant's books.
"I don't have his records in front of me, but I'm here all the time and I say the restaurant is profitable. When I say it's profitable, I believe it's a few thousand dollars a month."
"Mr. Scalessa may be doing this for the love of food, and for his patrons. He has a loyal, and loving, patronage, but the real reason why you can get a variance is if your property is not suited for the district in which it is located."
Scalessa's is located in a residential neighborhood, just two blocks from Trolley Square and Galluacio's, and Katz said not having access to serving wine has hurt.
"We lose a lot of business. When people make reservations, especially 6-people-or-more, there's always someone in that group that will give a call back and ask if we're a BYOB or have a liquor license, and when we say no, we lose that business."
Scalessa's is scheduled to celebrate its 6th anniversary in its current form in October, but following Monday's 3-0 ruling among the zoning board, if someone in the restaurant wants to make a toast, it will have to be a non-alcoholic drink.