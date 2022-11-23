A 45-year old man from Bear is headed to federal prison for 45 years after being sentenced on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Omar Morales Colon was convicted in two separate trials in September, 2021, and July of this year, on money laundering and drug charges.
Federal prosecutors said between 2009 and 2017, Colon and his wife, 44-year old Shakira Martinez, laundered over a million dollars through more than a dozen properties in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
The pair trafficked over 150 kilos of cocaine during that time according to prosecutors.
Colon was arrested on May 6, 2017, after giving his cocaine supplier $382,045 in cash in a hotel parking lot in Newark.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) discovered a marijuana growing operation underneath their main residence, accessible by a tunnel hidden behind a false fireplace.
Martinez is to be sentenced in February, 2023.