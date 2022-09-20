Three teenagers and a woman face charges after being involved in a shots fired incident in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington earlier this month.
Police said an altercation broke out about 5 p.m. on September 10, 2022 along the 300 block of West 7th Street, which led to shots being fired.
After an investigation, police identified four suspects: 30-year-old Nicita Bradley-Yates, two 14-year-old females and a 15-year-old female.
All were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 11.
Bradley-Yates was released on $1,200 secured bail; she has been charged with the following offenses:
- Aggravated Menacing
- Conspiracy 3rd Degree
- Assault 3rd Degree
One of the 14-year-old females has been charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree
She has been committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $41,000 secured bail.
The second 14-year-old female and the 15-year-old female have both been released on $2,000 unsecured bail and charged with the following offenses:
- Conspiracy 3rd Degree
- Assault 3rd Degree