Three teenagers and a woman face charges after being involved in a shots fired incident in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington earlier this month.

Police said an altercation broke out about 5 p.m. on September 10, 2022 along the 300 block of West 7th Street, which led to shots being fired.

After an investigation, police identified four suspects: 30-year-old Nicita Bradley-Yates, two 14-year-old females and a 15-year-old female. 

All were arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 11.

Bradley-Yates was released on $1,200 secured bail; she has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Aggravated Menacing
  • Conspiracy 3rd Degree
  • Assault 3rd Degree

One of the 14-year-old females has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Reckless Endangering 1st Degree

She has been committed to the New Castle County Detention Center on $41,000 secured bail.

The second 14-year-old female and the 15-year-old female have both been released on $2,000 unsecured bail and charged with the following offenses:

  • Conspiracy 3rd Degree
  • Assault 3rd Degree

