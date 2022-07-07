Dover Police have arrested four people in connection with shots fired Wednesday afternoon, July 6, 2022, in which an occupied vehicle and two homes were hit by gunfire.
The incident unfolded just before 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to White Oak Road and Stevenson Drive for a report of shots fired.
The vehicle that was shot at fled the scene but was found on East Wind Drive. Homes on Starboard Court and Fairwind Place were also hit. No injuries were reported.
The suspect car also fled, but sustained damage after hitting a curb. It was found abandoned at Long Point Road and North Little Creek Road. It had been reported stolen.
Using city surveillance cameras, detectives established a suspect and Wednesday evening a search warrant was executed at a residence on West Reed Street.
20-year old Jadon Jenkins, 24-year old Daniel Fears, a 17-year old, and a 12-year old were all taken into custody.
Jenkins has been accused as the shooter. He's being held on 120-thousand dollars bond on five counts of reckless endangering, weapons charges, and receiving stolen property.
Fears, and the two juveniles, are charged with a variety of crimes including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, conspiracy, and receiving stolen property.