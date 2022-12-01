Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange.
The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m.
Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven by a 48-year old Elkton man, was southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with another pick up truck with three people inside.
The drivers both died at the scene; the other two victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the second pick up was a 41-year old woman from Philadelphia.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
Officials are trying to determine where the pick up got on the interstate in the wrong direction.
State officials said there have been seven wrong way crashes this year resulting in a total of twelve fatalities.